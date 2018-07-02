Rwanda side Rayon struggle to hold K’Ogalo in opening match

Kenya’s representatives Gor Mahia made a slow start in the Cecafa Kagame Cup after drawing 2-2 with Rayon Sports of Rwanda in a Group B match at the National Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, yesterday.

Rayon, who held Gor to a 1-1 draw in the CAF Confederation Cup Group stage tie at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali last May, looked porous in defence in the early moments and it was always going to get tough for them against the red-hot Kenyan champions.

It took just 33 minutes from the start for Gor to get the opener, Jacques Tuyisenge getting an opening in the Rayon defence to beat goalkeeper Eric Ndayishimiye at the near post. Gor went further ahead in the 41st minute after Humphrey Mieno made an opportunistic strike.

In the second half Rayon introduced Yassin Mugume for Bimenyana Bonfilis and managed to pull one goal back in the 64th minute through Ismail Diarra who cashed on miscommunication in Gor defence.

Gor also made a change by bringing on Boniface Omondi for Francis Kahata and George “Blackberry” Odhiambo for Lawrence Juma, but it was Rayon who looked dangerous with Pierrot Kwizera leveling matters in the 88th minute.

Gor next face Lydia Ludic of Burundi Wednesday before winding up their preliminary fixtures against Ports of Djibouti, Friday. Meanwhile, Rwanda Football Federation, Ferwafa, has confirmed the hosting of the 2018 CECAFA Women Challenge Cup, scheduled to be staged from July19-27 in Kigali.

Initially the event was supposed to take place on May 12-22 but it was postponed due to unavailability of hosting budget, which was initially meant to be sent to Rwanda FA by the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) in April.

According to Bonnie Mugabe, Ferwafa spokesperson, the local football governing body has received funds to host the tournament as per request from Ferwafa to CECAFA Secretariat, to ensure the smooth organization and running of the tournament.

“We have received the funds from Cecafa and, we have set the new dates for the competition.