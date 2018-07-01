Sports

Akinfeev the shoot-out hero in huge World Cup shock as hosts advance to quarter-finals

People Daily July 1, 2018
2,490 Less than a minute

  Moscow, Sunday

Igor Akinfeev was Russia’s hero after saving two penalties in a shoot-out to sensationally dump Spain out of the World Cup and book the hosts a place in the quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw in Moscow.

Koke and Iago Aspas were denied by the Russia goalkeeper as 2010 champions Spain, who dominated possession without creating clear chances, were defeated 4-3 on penalties.

Sergei Ignashevich became the oldest scorer of an own goal in World Cup history when the 38-year-old gave Spain an early lead at the Luzhniki Stadium.

A right-wing Isco cross isolated Ignashevich and Sergio Ramos at the back post, the Russia defender turning the ball home via his heel as he desperately tried to block his opponent’s run.

But Russia drew level in the 41st minute, Artem Dzyuba smashing home a penalty after his header was blocked by Gerard Pique’s arm in the box.

A stodgy Spain could not break the hosts down and were denied a penalty following a VAR review in extra time, sending the tie to a shoot-out.

Akinfeev saved a terrible Koke penalty to put Russia in control and with David de Gea unable to stop any of the four kicks he faced, Aspas’ effort was brilliantly blocked by the goalkeeper to spark chaotic celebrations.        -GOAL

Show More

Related Articles

July 2, 2018
2,413

First win for soldiers in five SPL matches as skirmishes mark AFC Leopards loss to Homeboyz in Bukhungu ‘Ingo derby’

July 2, 2018
2,414

Kenyan runner makes her presence felt at Diamond League Meeting in Paris with best timing

July 2, 2018
2,418

Belgium’s wary of as Japan chase history

July 2, 2018
2,410

No laughing matter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker