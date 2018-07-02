Six missing girls ‘were living with men’ in Thika

Mathew Ndung’u and Wangari Njuguna

Makongeni police officers are still grilling six female students from New Nyaga Secondary School in Murang’a who were found at a rental house in Muthaiga village, Thika sub-county, after going missing for five days.

Police and local administrators raided the plot after members of the public suspected their presence and informed the police.

“A woman living near the plot saw the six girls basking in the sun and questioned their presence. She informed police who raided the house,” said Monica Karanja, a witness.

The Form Four students are alleged to have been living with two male casual labourers who were not in the house at the time of the raid.

Condom find

At least three packets of unused and three used condoms were found in the house at the time of the arrest.

“Chances that the girls were engaged in pre-marital sex are very high because we found three used and three more packets of unused condoms. That plot is known for locking up schoolgirls for sexual pleasures,” added Karanja.

The six are said to have gone missing last week and their whereabouts remained unknown with their parents expressing fear that the minors may have abandoned school to join a criminal gang in Nairobi.

Two of them had been sent home for school fees and it is suspected they used the money meant to clear the arrears in their secret rendezvous.

One of the parents said her daughter contacted her but she refused to disclose their whereabouts.

“We were told that they were seen heading to Thika town but efforts to trace them were futile,” said one parent. The matter was reported to Kirwara Police Station.

Thika deputy County Commissioner Douglas Mutai regretted the incident saying the girls will released after investigations are complete.

He said that parents to the girls had been summoned to Makongeni Police Station to identify their children and aid in the probe.

“We are still pursuing the young males who are said to have been cohabitating with the minors,” he added.

This is not the first time for the same girls to run away from home. Only last year, they allegedly had gone to Kayole in Nairobi where they are believed to have had ties with a criminal gang.