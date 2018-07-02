MCAs kicked out for undermining Moi

Walter Cheruiyot

Five Bomet MCAs were chased from a fundraiser in Sotik for reportedly undermining Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

The MCAs were accused of making political remarks meant to demean Gideon and undermine his leadership.

It took the intervention of Kericho ACK Bishop Ernest Ng’eno, who openly told off the MCAs to respect the church and denied them opportunity to address the gathering.

Kapletunda MCA Richard Chirchir was the only one allowed to address the gathering where he used the chance to drum up support for the Jubilee Party.

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat said it was unfortunate that some leaders were being used by their paymasters to attend such forum to play dirty politics.

He questioned why some individuals would attend a function with the sole agenda of hijacking it to drive the purpose of some people.

Tiaty MP William Kamket further rubbished the attempt by the MCAs to hijack the event, saying gone are the days when leaders behaved like ‘brokers’.

“It is shameful that political leaders can behave like this even in church,” he said.

He said the time for political mind-games is over and leaders should focus on development instead of mudslinging and hijacking such events to play politics.

Moi distanced himself from politics although he wondered why he was scaring regional political leaders.

“My job is to serve the people of Baringo and Kenya at large. I want to uplift the lives of the less fortunate in society and I am not interested in political game,” said Moi.

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso skipped the function that was held just a few metres from her Sotik residence.