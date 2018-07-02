UK court slaps Tatu City trio Sh2b fine

Former Central Bank Governor and a prominent business magnate have been fined Sh1.7 billion by a London court in a fraud claim surrounding the multi-billion-shilling Tatu City project ownership.

London Court of International Arbitration found former CBK chief Nahashon Nyaga, Bidco CEO Vimal Shah and businessman Stephen Mwagiru dishonestly claimed to have paid Sh2 billion to Kofinaf Estate.

The landmark award by the court’s sole arbitrator Simon Nesbitt QC, is expected to settle the dispute over the ownership of the mixed-use ultramodern development in Kiambu county.

The arbitrator ruled that Mwagiru denied making the representation and his evidence on what was actually said to renaissance was unsatisfactory.

Manhattan Coffee Investment Holdings, the company owned by Shah and Nyagah, was in breach of the Deposit Advance Agreement they entered with SCF Holdings II Limited in June 2008 and was liable to pay the international investor Sh1 billion ($10,536,663) for damages and misrepresentation.

The arbitrator further ordered Shah, Nyaga and Mwagiru to pay interests on the sum from 2008 and the cost of arbitration, which brings the total to ($17 million) Sh1.7 billion.

According to the court, the three were unable to demonstrate that they paid any money to either Rendeavour or to Socfinaf, the previous owner of over 10,000 acres of Kiambu land acquired by Rendeavour.

Rendeavour, through a Cypriot company SCF, launched the arbitration case in London against Manhattan Coffee International Holding (MCIH), a Mauritian vehicle through which Shah, Nyagah and Mwagiru hold their Tatu City shares, which are now in question.

The arbitrators further found that Shah, Nyaga and Mwagiru lied to Jennings that his deposits for Tatu City were discounted.

“The mere fact that a contract contains certain conditions cannot constitute evidence that an innocent representative was not induced to enter into it by false and fraudulent misrepresentation,” ruled the court.

The arbitrator dismissed Shah’s statements of defence, ruling that he was unable to attribute any significance to the businessman’s recollection of a telephone conversation with one of the solicitors for payment of some deposits.

According to the court, Shah’s evidence became less clear as questioning progressed and was too tenuous, and insufficiently consistent with the documentary evidence.

“Shah’s evidence goes no further than that he remembers telling the caller that he did not know whether $20 million deposit had been paid and had seen no evidence of such payment. He only stated that there was a $20 million pumped into the transaction,” said the arbitrators.

Meanwhile, Dipak Shah says that: “The sum of $20 million (Sh2 billion) was paid to the shareholders of the Socfinaf by the shareholders of BlackKnight”.

On his part, Vimal Shah is on record, according to the 127 page award document that “Renaissance would only have formed an understanding that a $20 million deposit had been paid to the sellers on the basis of discussions with Mwagiru and Nyagah”.

The court’s decision was a big win for Tatu City’s American, British, Norwegian and New Zealand investors and a pointer towards settling the dispute which nearly crippled the mega project.