Wanyonyi sets eyes on Nairobi governor’s seat

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi has declared his interest in Nairobi Governor seat in 2022 General Election.

He said he would not seek re-election to Parliament during the next polls but would “go for something bigger” and leave the parliamentary seat for a new crop of leaders.

The MP denied claims that he is eyeing the Bungoma county top seat where his elder brother and former Sirisia MP Moses Wetang’ula is the Senator.

“I have always stated that I will serve for only two terms as an MP. That remains the case. It is a promise that I intend to keep. My next focus will be for something bigger, the seat for Nairobi Governor is the most probable. I will make ago at it. That is the position,” he said.

Wanyonyi told the People Daily that he had nurtured his political career in Nairobi where he started as a nominated councillor and therefore understands the challenges facing the capital city which is why he would rather seek to be the Governor of Nairobi other than Bungoma.

“I know Nairobi very well. This is where I have built my political career. Remember I first served as a nominated councillor in the defunct Nairobi City Council for one term before being elected MP for Westlands in 2013. It is here that I should aspire to serve the electorate because the residents of this city know me better and I know their needs. That is why in 2022, I shall join the race to be the next Nairobi governor and not Bungoma,” said the lawmaker.

The MP argued that persons claiming that he intends to shift his political base from Nairobi to Bungoma were busybodies working at the behest of his political foes.

who he said are applying diversionary tactics by way of trying to distract him from his ambitions and even create a wedge between him and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati who is his close friend.

“I have never told anyone that I want a leadership position in Bungoma county. But I have shared with so many people my intention to vie for a Governor’s position in Nairobi. Why is it that people are ignoring what I have stated myself and choosing to concentrate on what I have not said? That smacks of mischief,” he said.

He said that even with his declared intentions to serve the people of Nairobi as their governor, he would not engage in early campaigns and instead give incumbent Mike Mbuvi Sonko the co-operation he needs until the end of his term.

He said Sonko needs to be given all the support he requires to fulfill his pledges for the voters in Nairobi given that the capital city belongs to all Kenyans and not a particular political party, tribe or religion.

Wanyonyi said that since making his political debut in Nairobi leadership in 2007, he had grown to fully appreciate the economic and social hurdles in the people in the capital city go through and was therefore well placed to address them when that time comes.