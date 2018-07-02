State in bid to weed out illegal sawmillers

Sawmillers who are not registered with the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) will not be allowed to harvest trees across the country, Environment Principal secretary Charles Sunkuli has said.

He said the measure is intended to isolate genuine sawmillers from rogues who have been taking advantage of the loophole by engaging in massive illegal felling of trees in State forests.

Tree planting

Speaking during a tree-planting event at Kaptarakwa forest in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet county, Sunkuli said the government is determined to weed out illegal sawmillers to streamline the sector.

“We are asking sawmillers that have met all the criteria to cooperate and register with the government through Kenya Forest Service so that we can have their data when selling forest products to them,” he said.

Sunkuli said to improve forest management, the government had directed new registration of sawmillers who must prove that they have the requisite machinery and capacity to operate a sawmill.