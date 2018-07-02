Women MPs push for passage of Heroes Bill

Noven Owiti

A group of female legislators have pledged to fast-track the Kenya Heroes Bill to honour national achievers.

Woman Representatives Rosa Buyu (Kisumu), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga), Christine Ombaka (Siaya), Esther Passaris (Nairobi), Rose Nyamunga (nominated Senator), Millicent Omanga (nominated Senator), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul MP) and Jackline Oduol (nominated MP) said the bill aims at ensuring the country honours heroes and heroines while still alive.

Under the aegis of Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa), the lawmakers said the bill would be tabled before the House by Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki later this year and promised to support it. Ombaka said there was need to recognise all heroes for their contribution in nation building.

She said enactment of the proposed bill would ensure heroes are appreciated during their lifetime. “Some of these people sacrificed their lives to deliver our country from the yoke of colonialists. We must put in place proper plans to acknowledge the heroes and heroines when they are still alive,” said Ombaka.

Buyu urged the government to set up a special kitty for the heroes that would see them duly appreciated for their contribution in the society.

She said the government has neglected many senior citizens.

“Heroes are icons of hope and a source of encouragement to us. We need to celebrate them as long as they live,” said Buyu.

The legislators spoke when they paid a visit to the first Kenyan elected female MP and mayor Grace Onyango at her home in Kisumu town on Saturday.

Onyango, 91, was the first woman MP in Kenya and also the first mayor of Kisumu city. During the visit, she took the women parliamentarians through her journey into politics. Onyango, a trained school teacher ventured into politics at a youthful age becoming the first woman MP in post-independent Kenya.

She said that she was determined to excel in all her undertakings to set a good example to the upcoming generation.

“I wanted to do the work. I chose because I know ladies or women who will come after me will not dismiss my work,” she said.