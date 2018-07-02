Why KMTC is struggling to attract applicants

The declining number of applications for admission to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) was expected to happen, only that it has occurred too soon due to a convergence of various reasons, which the management and the government failed to anticipate.

Last week an internal memo originating from the office of KMTC director leaked to the media signalling that all is not well in the prime institution that has been renowned for training middle-level professionals in the medical field.

According to the memo issued after an Admissions Board meeting, principals of the 65 campuses spread across the country were directed to hold meetings with Heads of Departments (HoDs) and ask them to in turn hold meetings with students in their departments and appeal to them to communicate to relatives, friends and the youth in the community who qualify for courses advertised for September to apply.

The memo further asks the HoDs to tell the students to encourage those they pass the information to visit the nearest campus to be assisted with the online application.

Such desperation was unheard of a few years ago because KMTC was one of the most sought after colleges offering diploma and certificate in various medical courses that attracted even students qualified to join university. Many paid bribes in excess of Sh100,000 to get admission to courses like pharmacy, nursing, clinical medicine, nutrition, medical engineering, lab technology and others.

If KMTC graduates can open up, many will confirm they got admission after parting with money to cartels and middlemen who had infiltrated the institution, or through the assistance of politicians and senior government officials.

Admission to KMTC was in high demand because employment was almost guaranteed upon graduation. Also, the cost was not prohibitive, although tuition fees have been on the rise unlike in the 1990s when the government met most of the costs.

It is interesting that KMTC is on the verge of running adverts in the media, doing road shows across and mounting tents in busy areas to market their courses and plead with students to apply.

All this was coming but what broke the camel’s back are two things that have happened in the past five years.

First, the dwindling number of students who pass the KCSE exam and can qualify for diploma and certificate courses means that with time, campuses will either be forced to drop some programmes or close down because they will not be sustainable to run.

For instance, in the past two years after the government streamlined management of examinations, the number of students attaining grade C- and C plain has been declining. Those who sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, only 100,906 students scored between a C and C- grades. While these can apply, most don’t because they may not have the required cluster subjects to apply for courses of choice. Others could also be interested in courses outside the medical field.

Furthermore, most of the students graduating from medical colleges are not getting ready employment opportunities because the counties are financially constrained and may not absorb hundreds graduating every year.

More fundamentally, the ill-advised expansion of campuses in the recent past that more than doubled them from 28 to 65, with more in the pipeline, has meant that those qualifying for most sought-after courses among the 18 programmes on offer are getting fewer.

The expansion means that all the 47 counties now have a KMTC campus, while others have more than one. If you add the private and faith-based medical colleges, we are talking about a cut-throat competition for a limited number of students. More than five KMTC campuses are currently underway.

For instance, what is the point of having three KMTC campuses in Kisii county – in Kisii town, Nyamache and the one planned for Keumbu market when the three places are basically less than 10km apart?

It is time the Ministry of Health put a stop to the establishment of more campuses because they are not going to be sustainable to manage in the long run.

