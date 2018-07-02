Leakage will cost you, Amina warns students

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed has cautioned students against involvement in purchasing of purportedly leaked 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Speaking at Mang’u High School during the launch of The Kijani Movement initiative sponsored by Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) and which is aimed at greening and feeding learning institutions across the country, Amina told students to either work hard or brace for humiliating failure.

The CS said excelling in examinations has no shortcuts, adding that the Education ministry has put in place mechanisms to tame exam irregularities.

Hard work

Amina said students must reap the fruits of their work insisting that exam results must be a reflection of that endeavour.

She lamented that in the past years, students who were capable of scoring better grades got their results cancelled after they wrote wrong answers as a result of confusion triggered by leaked papers.

“I don’t want anyone to cheat you that they know what is contained in this year’s exam. Work hard. Anybody who comes to you claiming that they have exam leakage, please send them away and call the police. Don’t allow them to ruin your future,” said Amina.

She warned individuals who seek to confuse KCSE candidates with fake exams that the government will firmly deal with them.

“Hard work is your great result. Nobody is asking you to perform a miracle; do your very best and I can assure you that your results will be a reflection of your toil,” she added.

Amina said exam results will be announced from the best performing, irregularity-free school, adding that a level playing field in national examinations must be encouraged to ensure hard work is rewarded.