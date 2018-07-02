Authorities must rein in boda boda impunity

Deterrent action must follow to prevent repeat of chaos witnessed last week in Kisumu Town when matatu and boda boda operators unleashed chaos that paralysed public transport and derailed normal activities.

But let’s not feign shock at the orgy of arson which pitted the two groups. As a country, we are increasingly trapped in a deep and disordered life best displayed in the public transport sector.

It’s unacceptable that matatu operators and their boda boda counterparts should feel no constraints and operate in virtual nihilist terrain beyond the orbit of law and order. Once the war on graft yields fruits, the next phase of restoration of national sanity must be directed at impunity, which also defines public transport. The modus operandi of PSVs and boda boda throughout the country must be shaken to its roots.

The matatu sector has become a multi-billion shillings sector, playing a critical economic role, employing tens of thousands of mostly young Kenyans and an investment opportunity for thousands. The import duty waiver by the government saw the influx of motorcycles and opened self-employment opportunity for thousands. What is more, it rendered every corner even in the most rural setting accessible and at comparatively pocket-friendly cost.

Unfortunately, with feeble regulatory and enforcement mechanism, the two modes of transport by continuing to ride on the back of impunity are at best a necessary evil. Kenyans are barely convinced that given their ownership mode, anybody can rein in the wayward ways of operators.

In the last month, Nairobi’s CBD, for example, has been characterised by hide and seek games between boda boda operators and City county authorities who want them out. Boda boda riders are faithful followers of matatu crew in disregard for traffic rules, more so on passenger capacity. But they have added something more ominous to this rule of the jungle approach — their accident rate is phenomenal. Then they have this proclivity for lynching as the Kisumu incident showed. That a number of hospitals have wards reserved for boda boda accidents make a tragic statement about their operations.

The lynch mob trend has given rise to motorists involved in accidents with boda boda fleeing from the scene, occasionally abandoning victims for fear of lynching or having vehicles torched.

Boda boda operators have frightening sense of entitlement on road use. They routinely ride against traffic flow and find obeying traffic lights anathema. Unless internal controls that are ignored are tightened and the external oversight mechanisms are more resolutely reinforced, ugly incidents like the one witnessed in Kisumu will continue.