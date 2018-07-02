MCAs suspend budget reading to discuss ways to save African football

MCA NGWISO

We were seated in the Assembly ready to listen to the budget estimates read to us by the County Executive in charge of Finance and Planning.

No sooner had he opened his mouth to begin than MCA Matayo rose to his feet.

“What is it?” asked the Speaker, looking displeased.

“I would like to draw the attention of this House to a very important issue, that should be addressed urgently and thoroughly,” he began.

There was total silence in the House; a silence of bewilderment. For anybody to interrupt the reading of the budget was unheard of!

“We must act now or else we shall go the wrong way,” continued the MCA.

“Go straight to the point,” the Speaker said feigning impatience. Ordinarily, he wouldn’t allow the interruption but we could tell he was as curious as the rest of us.

MCA Matayo adjusted his pose and began. “What is wrong with football in Africa? Why is it that African teams could not go beyond the group stages of the World Cup?”

There were murmurs in the house.

“So what exactly is your point?” asked the Speaker.

“I propose that we take a few minutes to ventilate on this matter of continental importance before we listen to the budget,” he said and resumed his seat.

“Yes,” said MCA Alfalfa. “This is a matter we can’t just sweep under the carpet. Africa’s early exit from the tournament has greatly affected the morale of our youth and this will affect their productivity. Honourable members, the economy of our county is at stake!” he lamented.

At this point, MCA Chonjo walked into the chambers. This first-time Ward Rep was not only known for lateness, but also for wading into matters he knew little about.

“We need to increase the amount set aside for mark benching,” he said even before settling on his seat. We looked at one another in confusion, trying to understand what our colleague meant. “MCA Chonjo, the budget has not even been presented and here you are talking about bench marking? Where did you spend the night?” asked the Speaker to our amusement.

The House then resumed the discussion on the World Cup debacle with members expressing disappointment with African teams in different ways.

“We have ventilated enough on this matter, what’s the way forward?” asked the Speaker.

“Simple. Form a committee to look into the poor performance of African teams in the World Cup,” said MCA Matayo.

“But this is an international affair over which we have no jurisdiction,” said the Speaker.

“Says who?” chimed MCA Alfalfa. “Mr Speaker, we must think big! Let us take the lead and solve this problem once and for all.”

“This is a chance to put our county on the global map,” put in MCA Nyaks who had been uncharacteristically quiet that afternoon.

The Speaker tried to put an end to the issue which he said was beyond us. His efforts were, however, thwarted by members who insisted that the budget estimates include funds for the committee that would be set to look into the issue of African football.

“We will not listen to the budget unless these funds are included,” shouted MCA Alfalfa. I rose to my feet and asked who the members of the committee would be.

“A committee of the whole House!” chorused my colleagues. Needless to say, the budget was never read that afternoon. Our County Assembly is determined to salvage African football. Si tuko mbele?

