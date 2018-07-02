NATIONALNEWS

Sugarcane farmers want licences of millers importing commodity revoked

People Daily July 2, 2018
2,431 Less than a minute

 George Odiwuor

Cane farmers want the government to revoke licences of sugar millers importing the commodity.

Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers secretary general Ezra Okoth said the millers are denying local farmers an opportunity to grow.

“The importation of contraband sugar was done by millers. They did that yet they knew farmers can produce enough sugarcane for their factories. Their licences should be revoked,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, Okoth said the dwindling sugarcane farming in the county is because of lack of, or delayed payment of farmers.

“It is unfortunate that the millers spend wholesomely to import sugar which can be manufactured locally,” he said.

Okoth blamed the millers for the troubles facing the sugar industry. He blamed the ongoing illegal sugar scandal on lack of regulations in the industry.

“The law has to be enforced to protect local farmers and promote growth for our homegrown industries,” he said.

Show More

Related Articles

July 2, 2018
2,408

Legislators set aside Sh90 million for iPads

July 2, 2018
2,450

Six missing girls ‘were living with men’ in Thika

July 2, 2018
2,438

MCAs kicked out for undermining Moi

Kenya shilling notes
July 2, 2018
2,444

UK court slaps Tatu City trio Sh2b fine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker