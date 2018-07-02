Sugarcane farmers want licences of millers importing commodity revoked

George Odiwuor

Cane farmers want the government to revoke licences of sugar millers importing the commodity.

Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers secretary general Ezra Okoth said the millers are denying local farmers an opportunity to grow.

“The importation of contraband sugar was done by millers. They did that yet they knew farmers can produce enough sugarcane for their factories. Their licences should be revoked,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, Okoth said the dwindling sugarcane farming in the county is because of lack of, or delayed payment of farmers.

“It is unfortunate that the millers spend wholesomely to import sugar which can be manufactured locally,” he said.

Okoth blamed the millers for the troubles facing the sugar industry. He blamed the ongoing illegal sugar scandal on lack of regulations in the industry.

“The law has to be enforced to protect local farmers and promote growth for our homegrown industries,” he said.