Invite Museveni to talks, Luo leaders urge Uhuru

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Leaders from Nyanza have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend an invitation to his Uganda counterpart Yoweri Museveni to help resolve long-standing Lake Victoria border disputes.

Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo and Ugunja’s Opiyo Wandayi appealed to the President to invite the Ugandan leader to a meeting he is expected to hold with Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli to address conflicts hampering fishing activities.

“Border crisis is a key agenda to the meeting between the two leaders,” said Odhiambo.

Uhuru is expected to tour Migori county where he will meet Magufuli to address border conflicts between residents and authorities from the two countries.

“The fishing earns the country huge revenue and a conducive environment is crucial to growth of the industry,” said the Gem legislator.

Several fishers in Homa Bay, Migori and Siaya counties have been arrested and reportedly harassed by Ugandan authorities.

Last week, leaders from Siaya reacted angrily over the arrest of seven fishermen, three police officers and confiscation of boats by Ugandan security officers.

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, Senator James Orengo and Wandayi asked Uhuru to protect the fishermen from persecution and threats from Ugandan authorities to enable them engage in meaningful economic activities without fear of intimidation.

They called for increased patrols by Kenyan police to beef up security.

“We want President Museveni’s soldiers stopped from harassing our people. We ask the presidents in the region to resolve the perennial conflict,” said Orengo.

Rasanga told Museveni to soften his hard stance and be open to talks.

“We are a peaceful country. We call for an amicable solution to the stalemate and whoever is breaching peace will face our wrath,” said Rasanga.