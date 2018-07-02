NATIONALNEWS

Ruto allies in Kiambu back his ‘kutangatanga’

People Daily July 2, 2018
Kiambu senator Wamatangi

Clement Kamau

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies in Kiambu have brushed off claims he is ‘loitering’ across the country at the expense of development.

The leaders said politics go hand-in-hand with development adding that it would be ironic for leaders to divorce development from politics.

Senator Kimani wamatangi (pictured), Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and his Githunguri counterpart Kago Mukuha  said during his tour of Kiambu, Ruto had initiated several development projects in the county.

They said persons criticising Ruto are ignorant and misinformed noting that the Deputy President’s tours are always development-oriented.

