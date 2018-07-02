Insurers upbeat despite first quarter profit drop

Insurance industry players expect improved economic conditions to power growth in profits and increased uptake this year, despite reporting weak trading results for the first quarter of 2018.

Latest industry data by Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) shows that insurers suffered Sh434.5 million loss during the period from Sh1.2 billion it reported in March last year, with the results failing to meet expectations even after the sector witnessed record mergers and acquisitions over the last two years compared to any other industry.

Despite the earnings downturn, particularly for long term business, attributed primarily to the sagging economic levels last year, industry officials say they expect improvement by end of the year.

“Forget our penetration levels as a country, the industry has been growing despite the perceived low penetration, check for instance the insurance uptake which has been increasing and other factors such as economic stability could also play a key role in the industry’s growth,” Peter Mwangi, the group chief executive of UAP Old Mutual Group said.

Even then, questions still abound on the country’s 50 insurance firms’ inability to push the penetration points which dipped from 2.8 per cent in 2016 to 2.73 per cent last year, according to IRA figures. The regulator blamed the decline on high nominal growth in gross domestic product (GDP). The Association of Kenya Insurance (AKI) puts the penetration level at 2.75 per cent.

Surprising target

IRA Chief executive officer Geoffrey Kiptum said recently that the country has the potential of growing its insurance penetration by between six and seven per cent in two years, a surprising target for the country considering the numerous challenges the sector is still grappling with.

The sector is generally characterised by low insurance uptake from the country’s largest cluster of population – the youth – as well as being negatively affected by the vice of fraud.

Recent proposals by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich to block the estimated 10,000 insurance agents – often used as intermediaries by service providers – from offering premium payments, may as well negate Kiptum’s ambitions, at least in the short term. Rotich claimed in his budget speech that the agents were responsible for delays in premium payments.

The CS had proposed to amend the Insurance Act to introduce index-based insurance to boost higher uption and general reinsurance business was Sh3.05 billion.

Claims paid by general insurance business undeake of insurance as well as introduce provisions to criminalise insurance fraud and protect the consumers.

Insurance penetration is usually calculated as a percentage of premiums to a country’s GDP.

Premium income reported by the reinsurers fell by 13.7 per cent to stand at Sh3.46 billion in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the Sh4.01 billion last year while gross premium income reported under long term reinsurance business grew to Sh409.24 million and general reinsurance business stood at Sh3.05 billion.

Claims paid by general insurance business underwriters during the three months period to March grew to Sh13.88 billion while general reinsurance business underwriters paid reinsurance claims amounting to Sh1.37 billion.