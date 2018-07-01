Why jumping to conclusion sabotages relationships

This past Sunday, I heard an interesting and challenging sermon in my local church entitled, Don’t Jump into Conclusions. As human beings, we so often jump into conclusions without realising that there may be a perfectly good explanation for what you just saw or heard.

For example, we may be quick to jump to conclusion that our neighbour or friend is corrupt simply because of their immense wealth only to discover later that probably they inherited it from their parents, or are into good business, or a relative sent them money from abroad.

In a marriage, a wife may be angry with her husband for coming home late. She quickly jumps to the conclusion that he was with the boys again. Or is having an affair. Imagine her shame, when after reviling and maligning him, he produces the reason for his delay—maybe he was involved in an accident, or better still passed by somewhere to get her a gift.

A husband may on the other hand jump into the conclusion that his wife is nagging him or just calling him for no apparent reason and thus ignore her phone call only to later find out that the actual reason she was calling is because their child had hurt himself badly in school and had to be rushed to hospital.

So often we are quick to speak and react emotionally to each other while all we could have done was to just slow down and listen to our partner without jumping into conclusions. So, how can we avoid this pitfall in our relationships?

Be open-minded having it at the back of your mind that you could be wrong. Suspend your judgement or the conclusions coming to your head and allow yourself to listen to the end. Ask questions to clarify and seek to understand the reason they did what they did. That way, the two will remain one!