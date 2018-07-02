My girlfriend doesn’t trust me around other women

Hi Achokis. I’ve been in a relationship for the last one year. We like each other and have even talked of a long-term relationship. Everything is okay except for this one thing — she always seems not to trust me. I’m a social person and have many female friends. She is suspicious of my friendship with them and this is affecting our relationship. Is there something wrong with her? Please advise!

Our Take

Thanks for your question. When thinking of a long-term relationship, it is usually important to consider the critical things that have a potential of destroying a relationship. There are those things that one can live with, but there are those that one cannot afford to ignore. Your partner might not understand you because of a difference in personality.

She might be the quiet one while you are the outgoing type. Nothing is wrong with this. But you need to realise that sometimes our greatest strengths can turn out to be our greatest weaknesses if not managed well. And so, you need to sit down with her and draw boundaries. Ask her what is okay and what she cannot stand. It is important to put yourself in her shoes and ask yourself, “how would I feel if she related with other men in a way that I wasn’t comfortable with?”

Past affects the future

Concerning your girlfriend, there is a good reason for her insecurity. Our past relationships have an impact on our current and future relationships if not dealt with properly. If we saw our parents cheating on each other, or if a close friend or relative was cheated on, that might affect our outlook in life. We find ourselves role playing and unable to trust our partner, however innocent they are. We also need to consider how we ended our past relationships.

Was it as a result of being cheated on? Did you cheat on your ex with her? There is also the other possibility that she is the one who cheated on her ex and that is now haunting her. We fear that what we did to someone else might be done to us by others.

Seek help

It is thus important that you talk about these things. There’s need for you to have an open and honest conversation as this is the only way you can deal with this issue once and for all. Trust is built on such open and honest conversations. It is only by so doing that our insecurities are dealt with and trust is regained.

If possible, you can help her by suggesting that you both seek professional help as it is while talking about this with an outsider that both of you can see things more objectively. If things don’t change, which we hope they do, then you will be left with no option, but to reconsider your options as trust is critical in every relationship.