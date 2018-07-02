Pushing creative limits

Fast cars. Wads of cash. Beautiful women. Bling and the fast life. Welcome to a typical Western video song where success is portrayed in such a glamorous lifestyle. Guns and being all gangsta is the lifestyle for the tough ones is acclaimed and those imagery is collected and told by media as stories for the black community living in the US.

For Candice Antique and Hodari Davies, the illusion is not only real, but has sipped subconsciously into the African continent and, undermining social and cultural values. “Most of what people see in the videos is not real, but an illusion projected by corporates whose intention is to make money off people’s ignorance,” she says. “We often read about rappers going bankrupt and into debts and it all caused by this fantasy that is nothing but a pipe dream.

There is need for African creatives to help change this perspective that is meant to lure them into the bubble,”. The two are on a tour of Africa, engaging creatives, performing and learning about the African story during the Nappy Tour they are conducting. “When we travel, we discover how much we have lost, how far we have fallen and it reminds us of the distance. Growing up, we used to see lots of images about Africa on hunger, lots of war, corruption and violence.

What we found was that there is a missing link on the authentic African stories and through our social engagements and media, intend to build a window of hope to those intend to come back here and see for themselves,” says Hodari. On social media, it is no secret that the ignorance about African art and lifestyle which Hodari calls “Cultural Technology”.

Black Panther is a film that created an image about the Africa most of us want to see in terms of Technology, Science, Heroes and Progress. However, not all films tell the authentic African story and this is something that worries the couple, who have dedicated their lives to helping change the world through their creative spaces. “Nappy is a song advocating for and affirming self-love as the first step to end cultural transformation.

We do not want to present ourselves as the saviours of Africa, but we want to spark something with the local artistes. These are the people with the linguistic connections with the locals and are better placed to engage them,” adds Hodari. Already, the two have toured different parts of the world and last year, they were in Arusha Tanzania. “By working with artistes such as Hustla Jay and GP Rowdix, we get the chance to make connections and inspire each other to produce better art.

We help support each other singing songs that have a socio-political message and making their social movements more stronger. Through this, we will be able to give a new perspective on what it is to live in Africa, while educating the young people across the continent,” says Candice.