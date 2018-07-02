App that let’s you manage your salon like a pro

It is hard to imagine life without the presence of beauty salons. Whether you want to change your hairstyle, get a manicure and pedicure or just need a facial, a visit to a salon, at least once a month, is a must for many women.

While the clients get the pleasure from the salon experience, not the same can be said about salon owners. They have to worry about paying bills, minimising salon costs and managing employees, as we ll as the added challenge of keeping track of a whole lot of clients and the ever shifting appointments schedule.

Uneeq Salon Software promises to put together these challenges to help owners stay on top of the game.

It all began three years ago when Daisy Adul, Uneeq Salon Software managing director, started getting bothered by old-fashioned salon management.

“I go to salons quite often, and I noticed processes at the salons were still very manual, despite the majority of Kenyans embracing technology. This ranged from booking of appointments all the way to the manual bookkeeping and issuing of receipts. I travel a lot and one of the things I noticed while abroad is how organised salons out there are doing things and running their processes,” she says.

At that point, what was an issue for her, became an opportunity. The only challenge, she says, was that Kenya was not ready, especially the beauty and wellness industries.

She did some research and found only one software company in Kenya was working towards developing a system for salons. At the time, she was employed in a logistics company, but she sold hair and makeup as a side business to salon owners and friends.

She took advantage of her knowledge of the logistics industry to import a lot of hair and make-up in bulk.

Fast forward to last year, after Daisy went through one of the lowest moments in her life, she decided to focus her energy on creating something.

She reached out to her friend who is a seasoned IT professional and in the early stages of her career worked as a beautician at Ashleys Salon.

They explored the idea of having a salon software, did extensive research and development and looked for software companies that would develop the app until finally deciding to work with a team from India.

“Uneeq salon software is a cloud-based, simple and powerful tool designed to optimise your business and improve customer experience. It is a virtual web-based service provider that intends to fill the missing value chain,” she says.

For the salon owners, the app is able to manage customer data, knowing who is loyal and repetitive and giving more revenue.

It also helps them schedule appointments, manage various branches, manage inventory, staff payroll, generate financial reports such as profit and loss, daily sales reports and generate receipts. Technicians can upload their styles and keep data of their customers while customers can book appointments and make payments through MPesa. Daisy says she has worked with several salon owners, customers and technicians to understand the market gap.

Strands on Fleek Salon and Nail Bar in Nairobi is one of 10 salons that is successfully using the system.The initial one-off subscription fee is Sh10,000 and a monthly maintenance fee of Sh2,900. This is exclusively for the salon owner panel.