Exercises to help you rise to the occasion

Blood is the fuel that powers the organs of your body and not having good circulation may drastically impair your biomechanics and functionality, especially between the sheets.

You may not comprehend this until you suffer your first episode of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) ─ when that brother just won’t get on his foot to do the job. Panic will grip you since most men judge themselves by the functionality of their third leg.

Then performance anxiety sets in and sex, which is supposed to be pleasurable, will become a source of agony and emotional torture.

Age curse

Men that have celebrated their 40th birthday may have experienced this. It is estimated that half of all men between the ages of 40 and 70 suffer from erectile dysfunction to some degree.

As you age, your libido or sex drive dips ─ communication between your brain and penis gets frosty ─ and bad blood between the two takes a toll on the equipment downstairs.

Circulation to your pelvic area

How do you remedy this, guys?

You seek help from your heart.

This is because circulation is constant movement of blood throughout the body, made possible by the pumping of the heart. As blood circulates, it delivers essential nutrients and oxygen to all organs and cells in the body.

When you are sexually excited your penis gets engorged with blood, thus giving you a hard-on. To boost blood circulation, you should perform exercises that increase flow. Exercising your pelvic muscles is a powerful way to boost your sexual appetite.

Pelvic floor workouts known as kegel exercises will help you get an erection and maintain it because some people just lose it. One could also do cardio workouts including running, walking and skipping rope. Strength training is also good. Now stop watching porn and masturbating as it gives you a death grip.