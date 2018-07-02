Kaimosi teachers to get more funds for development

Kaimosi Teachers Training College in Vihiga county will access another Sh40 million from the national government for infrastructural development this financial year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed says the college needs additional funding for completion of buildings and other facilities. Treasury released Sh42million during the last financial year, which was spent in construction of female students’ hostels and a multipurpose hall.

Speaking during the institution’s 86th graduation ceremony, the CS said: “The money disbursed was well utilised by the college administration”. She said the institution will receive a further Sh40 million this financial year for completion of the construction of the buildings.

The CS said the government has allocated money towards the improvement of infrastructural projects in all 27 teacher-training colleges countrywide. She assured parents, students and staff the government will assist Kaimosi Friends University College (Kafuco) to put up the requisite structures so it could secure a charter. Kafuco is a constituent college of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Some 380 students graduated and were variously awarded Diploma, P1 and ECDE (Early Childhood Development Education) certificates. Those who attended the event included Vihiga County Commissioner John Chelimo, Governor Wilbur Ottichilo and his deputy Dr Patrick Saisi, National Police Service Commission Chairman Johnston Kavuludi, Kafuco Principal Prof Jacob Nandi and the college’s Principal, Benson Onzere Mudangale.