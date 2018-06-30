Mombasa residents in mad dash to file tax returns

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Thousands of Mombasa residents Friday braved morning drizzle in a last-minute rush to file tax returns before the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) deadline lapses Saturday.

Long queues snaked their way to KRA’s iTax support centre at the Southern Region offices to comply with the taxman. KRA regional coordinator Nicholas Kinoti said majority of those in last-minute rush were from remote parts and could not access online iTax support services.

“Actually we have even extended our working hours because as much as Kenyans have responded very positively and filed their returns early, there are those who will still come late as you can see.

But because we encourage tax compliance, we are here to support them through our iTax support centres that are spread across the region,” he said.

He said KRA doors will remain open until midnight to the final day- Saturday. Some of the taxpayers we spoke to complained over their employers’ delay to issue them with P9 forms while others said KRA systems were down most of the time.