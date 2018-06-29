Sonko launches free ECDE initiative

DAVID NDOLO

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Friday launched a free Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) programme to benefit more than 13,000 children in the city.

Each child has been allocated Sh3,815. Speaking when he presented cheques to 205 ECDE centres for 13,848 beneficiaries, Sonko said the initiative seeks to boost access to education to help give children a solid foundation.

“Today is a big day for education in Nairobi. It is a day when we come together to celebrate an important milestone that will have a positive impact for years to come. It is also a day that I fulfil one of my key election pledges, to improve the quality of education in the city, and make it accessible for all children,” he said.

This initiative is expected to increase the enrolment from the current 15,295 children to about 17,000 by the close of the year.In addition, Sonko said his government had finalised plans to employ 520 more ECDE teachers. Some public nursery schools charge as much as Sh10,000 per term.