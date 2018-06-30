NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Juma to represent Uhuru at AU meeting

People Daily June 30, 2018
2,493 Less than a minute
Cabinet position Monica Juma,
President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nominee for Secretary to the Cabinet position Monica Juma, whose nomination MPs rejected last week. Photo/SAMUEL KARIUKI

PD reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta will not attend the African Union summit in Mauritania as he “has been held back by urgent State matters.”According to a statement from State House Friday, the President  deployed Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma to lead Kenya’s delegation to the summit this weekend.

The communication came even as another statement from Raila Odinga said the latter had left the country for a week’s visit to  india.

During the visit,  Raila will meet and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Odinga is accompanied by his wife Ida. He is expected back in the country at the end of next week,” said Dennis Onyango, Raila’s spokesperson.

During the Maurutania summit Kenya  will join hands with three other African nations to lobby for ratification of the continental free trade agreement passed in March to improve business.

The summit  is expected to discuss budgetary approvals for the AU Secretariat as well as matters of corruption and security.

And according to  Juma who spoke ahead of the summit,  it will be another occasion to promote the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCTA).

The AfCTA signed in March in Kigali Rwanda is meant to open up African nations’ borders, relax immigration rules and other non-tariff barriers to boost the continental trade from the paltry 14 per cent.

Show More

Related Articles

June 30, 2018
2,485

Mombasa residents in mad dash to file tax returns

June 30, 2018
2,461

Zip lining emprise that never was

June 30, 2018
2,457

Tuyisenge goal peps Gor in Kisumu SPL tie

June 30, 2018
2,478

The other side of fame – life of a showbiz celebrity seems like a fantasy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker