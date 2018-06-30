Juma to represent Uhuru at AU meeting

PD reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta will not attend the African Union summit in Mauritania as he “has been held back by urgent State matters.”According to a statement from State House Friday, the President deployed Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma to lead Kenya’s delegation to the summit this weekend.

The communication came even as another statement from Raila Odinga said the latter had left the country for a week’s visit to india.

During the visit, Raila will meet and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Odinga is accompanied by his wife Ida. He is expected back in the country at the end of next week,” said Dennis Onyango, Raila’s spokesperson.

During the Maurutania summit Kenya will join hands with three other African nations to lobby for ratification of the continental free trade agreement passed in March to improve business.

The summit is expected to discuss budgetary approvals for the AU Secretariat as well as matters of corruption and security.

And according to Juma who spoke ahead of the summit, it will be another occasion to promote the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCTA).

The AfCTA signed in March in Kigali Rwanda is meant to open up African nations’ borders, relax immigration rules and other non-tariff barriers to boost the continental trade from the paltry 14 per cent.