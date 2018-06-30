Uhuru signs into law Appropriation Bill.

By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday signed into law the Appropriation Bill 2018, authorising the issue of Sh1.4 trillion from the Consolidated Fund for delivery of public goods and services to Kenyans in the Financial Year 2018/19 which starts July 1.

This is in addition to Sh398.5 billion expected to be collected as Appropriation in Aid.The proposed 2018/19 budget has allocated Sh1.6 trillion to the National government, Sh14.8 billion to the Judiciary and Sh36.8 billion to Parliament.

Out of the Sh1.6 trillion, the National government has earmarked Sh17.2 billion for the conditional allocation to counties.Of the funds allocated to the counties, Sh9.4 billion will be used for the leasing of medical equipment, Sh2 billion for rehabilitation of youth polytechnics, Sh900 million for compensation for user fees while Sh605 million will go towards construction of county headquarters.Present during the signing ceremony at State House, Nairobi were National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka and National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich.