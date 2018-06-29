Free trade, crises in spotlight as AU leaders meet

By AFP

African leaders meet in Mauritania from Sunday for a two-day summit focusing on free trade, funding, corruption and the continent’s many security crises.

More than 40 heads of state or government are expected in the capital Nouakchott, joined on Monday by French President Emmanuel Macron, who is expected to make a push for a security initiative in the Sahel.

Rwandan leader Paul Kagame, who holds the presidency of the 55-nation African Union (AU), will make a call to promote free trade.

Currently, African countries only conduct about 16 per cent of their business with each other, the smallest amount of intra-regional trade compared to Latin America, Asia, North America and Europe.

But change is in the air.

In March, 44 nations signed a pact in March to create the African Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA)—billed as the world’s largest in terms of participating countries.

The fruit of two years of negotiations, the CFTA is one of the AU ‘s flagship projects for greater African integration.

If all 55 African Union members eventually sign up, it will create a bloc with a cumulative GDP of $2.5 trillion and cover a market of 1.2 billion people.

But two of the continent’s economic heavyweights, South Africa and Nigeria are notable CFTA absentees.

Kagame will also press ahead with two-year-old proposals aimed at boosting funds and easing the AU’s dependence on foreign donors—a point often raised by critics who see the organisation as bigger on words than actions.

The idea is for a 0.2-per cent tax on some imports to boost a “Peace Fund” for financing peace and security missions.

Of the AU ‘s $769-million budget, $451 million comes from foreign donors, who also stump up for 97 per cent of its programmes.

Fighting corruption is one of the official objectives of the summit—graft-busters will look closely at what Africa intends to do to ease its reputation as the world’s most tarnished place to do business.

Transparency International, in its latest Corruption Perceptions Index published in February, said corruption was entrenched in South Sudan and Somalia, among other places.

But it also says the overall picture in Africa is mixed, and a leadership group is emerging in the fight against graft.