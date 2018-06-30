Tuyisenge goal peps Gor in Kisumu SPL tie

Jacques Tuyisenge lone goal in the in the 50th minute was all Gor Mahia needed to overcome a resilient Sony Sugar at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Friday.

The win stretched Gor’s lead at the top of the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) log to 15 points.

The Kenyan giants arrived in the clash against the backdrop of off field sideshows with the players having downed tools due to unpaid bonuses and having lost their tops marksman Meddie Kagere to Simba and their display in the early exchanges pointed to a team that had not trained for a few number of days.

The Dyllan Kerr side who had not tasted defeat since the start of the season in the league almost went behind on the 18th minute when Maxwell Onyango shot from the middle of the park missed the target by a whisker this coming after the midfielder had spotted goalkeeper Shaban Odhonji off his line; the goalkeeper having come out of his line to thwart an earlier attempt.

Sony looked the better side as the game approached the half hour mark and were to win two corners in succession as they piled the pressure on their visitors.

Gor were then lucky not to be a goal down a minute to the break with Sony hitting the upright through Tobias Otieno; the game heading into the break with no team getting the better of the other.

Coach Patrick Odhiambo was to make a change at the interval with striker Collins Neto rested for youngster Clinton Omondi but it was the visitors who were to take the lead eight minutes after resumption.

A minute after Jacques Tuyisenge had failed to convert a cross from Godfrey Walusimbi, the Rwandese was never going to miss from a Francis Kahata pass; the Rwandese connecting well to the midfielder’s low cross to send a one-time shot past Kevin Omondi.