Be wary of news as all that glitters is not gold

Rose Muthoni

If you think fake news only affects traditional media, you are in for a rude shock. As an entrepreneur you are not safe consuming news from any platform. There is a lot of information going around social media outlets like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter including WhatsApp today.

Every time you click refresh, you could be bombarded with loads of information or “breaking news”.Most posts, however, may not been verified and could actually be malicious — and injurious to your business.

We often rush to read information flagged with eye-catching headlines or images that promise more than what they actually deliver. But as the saying goes, not all that glitters is gold. Traditional media (newspapers, TV and radio) too cannot be trusted fully.

But do not fret either, among the millions of posts on social media or news in traditional media there is useful information that you can consume and share to further your business agenda. Here are four things you need to be aware of when consuming mass media content:

-Business and customer needs are distinct

You consume what you are. We always choose to consume information that feeds our bias. Most often than not, we are constantly exposed to familiar information from very limited viewpoints. For your startup, for example, you might be more inclined to read articles leaning towards scaling your business to new heights.

As an entrepreneur, you need to understand people especially your customers. If your consumers and in extension your audience are in the corporate world, sharing information on startup on your social media pages is ill advised. Give your audience information that is most useful to them. Beware that the media you consume might create a misalignment between you and your customers.

-The opposite is also true

Everyone has bias based on their experience. As an entrepreneur, you tend to take away whatever information that matches with what you believe in. Entrepreneurs are change-makers and dedicate themselves to ensure the world consumes different products from what has existed for decades. But this can result in putting up blinders to opposing viewpoints. It is paramount that you seek facts as you scroll through your new media feeds and be open to opposing viewpoints that might just be an answer to an unsolved problem in your business.

-There are multiple sides to every story

When a new iPhone comes out, for example, a lot of reviews focusing on its functionality and feature will start making their way online. Most of them will be done by journalists who have either “pro-apple” or “pro-android” opinions. Others will take the pricing angle comparing a cheap android phone to the iPhone. One side might say the new iPhone’s functionality is better than the previous versions while the other might say the price is simply outrageous and the functionality is limited. Both articles are useful to the potential buyers.

It is always important to understand all sides of a story before making a decision. Rely on one-sided information is ill-advised.

-There is a spectrum of fake news

According to The Entrepreneur, many people do not understand that fake news is more of a spectrum than a clear dichotomy. A news article might highlight limited information or spin a story so the piece no longer accurately represents reality.

You also need to be aware that a journalist’s personal bias has a huge impact on a news piece. Once you get used to reading stories through the lens of someone else’s bias, you lose the ability to act on sound-based information.