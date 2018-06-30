Make that ‘small’ salary big in your own way

Francis Muli

Every success story starts from a certain point, and in most cases from grass to grace. It is the way you live in your ‘down’ moments that determines how your story will be told years to come. This is the problem with most young people. They do not want to start small. They have a common phrase when offered ‘small’ salaries, “That is not my worth”.

What makes a difference between two people earning the same salary is how they spend it. Sometimes you have no option rather than take the ‘small’ offer, and make it big in your own way.

Here are ways you can maximise your salary, even in tough economic times:

-Cut the coat according to your cloth

Live in a house that you can afford, go to hotels you can afford and only buy what your pocket can accommodate. Never purchase anything to show off how rich you are, nobody cares.

-Avoid debts

Getting into debt is like overeating. It is really easy to do. Immediately you get your pay cheque, pay all your debts, or rather reduce them.

-Start a side hustle

If you can’t cut costs anymore than you already have, consider diversifying your income by starting a side hustle to earn extra money. Aside from your full-time job, you can get a job on the side to provide another income source.

-Budget

A great way to help save money is to create a budget, and then stick to it. Even by just tracking where the money is going, you will be more aware of your spending habits and eliminate unnecessary spending. One of the best ways to save money is to never see it.

-Save before you spend

Financial advisors would tell that the most progressive people are those who save before they spend. When they do so and adopt financial discipline, chances of living beyond their means are minimal.