It’s time for mid-year financial check-up

Maya Hayakawa

It’s halfway through the year!

Begin the second half of 2018 with a positive attitude and outlook, write down all our resolutions for the next six months.

Mid-year is the perfect time to check in to see how much progress you have really made in accomplishing your goals.

If you have fallen off the wagon, don’t worry. There are six months left to the end of year, and this is plenty of time for you to actualise your goals!

Here are your tips on how you can reset and achieve your finance goals for the next six months:

-Embrace failure

Don’t be discouraged when you realise you haven’t achieved much of what you planned to. Mindset is everything when it comes to financial health. You cannot let the slip-ups set you back. You need to understand that there’s never a smooth road.

-Be honest with your self

To achieve your financial goals, you need to learn to be honest with yourself.

This is not an easy process because sometimes it requires us to expose parts of ourselves that we may not be proud of. Despite the difficulty, it creates a strong character, and facilitates growth.

Be honest and ask yourself these questions: Did you abandon your dreams? Were you lazy? Did you put in the effort and work?

Taking responsibility for the role you played in your failure can be a powerful force to put you on the path to success.

-Balance

Analyse what external factors that could have derailed your plans. Perhaps you had unforeseen circumstances which redirected your priorities. Perhaps you were dealing with unexpected events that had huge impact on your finances.

Maybe you lost a job. Or got a new one for that matter. Could you have moved houses, gotten married, or recently had a baby? These are all factors that could affect your finances.

Understand how external factors come into play, and thereafter see how you can readjust your strategy to attaining your financial goals.

Life can turn for the better in a matter of days. So brace yourself and get ready for the next six months, who knows where you will be come December!

-Accept change

Life is a fluid journey. We live and we learn, we play and we cry, we fail and we succeed. The only thing, which really remains constant in our lives, is change.

Our life experiences have a way of changing us. We change the way we think, we change how we perceive life, and our priorities change. What you want now can be completely different from what you wanted in December. Your financial situation now, can be completely different from what you were facing in December 2017. Whatever these changes are, embrace them rather than resisting it. Allow your financial goals to be flexible, and go with the flow. Adjust your financial goals to fit to the changes you have made, are making, or will make in the future.

-Learn from your mistakes

Anyone who claims to be perfect is lying. We all make mistakes, sometimes bad ones. A mistake is an opportunity for you to learn. Do not let your mistakes define who you are. You are more than your mistakes. What defines you will be what you choose to do after you’ve made your mistakes. Do not dwell on the past mistakes that you have made.

Instead, stamp your foot down, learn from them and move on.

—Give credit where it’s due

Progress is progress no matter how slow you might think that progress is. Whatever steps you have managed to take in the first six months, knowledge it, and take a moment to bask in that glory.

A step forward is a step closer to where you want to be, no matter how long the journey is. A step forward is also an indication that you are learning fruits from all the planning you had in December. It is living proof that you are capable of putting into action your intentions.

Learn to celebrate the tinniest of achievements. If you cannot celebrate the little achievements, then you certainly will not be able to appreciate the big ones. Part of the joy that comes in achieving your financial goals is the actual process and journey to it.

—Set the bar even higher

The great thing about mid-year reviews is it gives you an opportunity to see what you have accomplished. That’s why it’s strongly recommended that you write down your goals. Now that you have seen exactly what it is you are capable of, do not be afraid of setting the bar even higher! Be bold enough to go for your wildest dreams. Whatever comes to mind, dare to believe that you can achieve it!