Don’t call me tiny!

Why this car in particular?

This might sound cocky, but there are very few small cars that make a statement. It was a deliberate choice, not as people assume, the inability to buy a big car. I wanted a small car brimming with character and I narrowed down to this and the Fiat Abarth 500.

Both cars have heritage and loads of character and it was a hard decision, but I pulled the trigger on the Mini. I’ve had it for about five years now and although I got it for my wife, I spend more time with it.

What do you love about it?

It’s a refined car, meticulously assembled. It’s stable on the road and efficient at the pump. It’s packed with features you would not find in an equivalent Japanese car, such as the double sunroof. You simply can’t compare the level of performance from mid-corner stability to braking and the out and out power.

One thing that surprised me and is a common misconception about Minis is that they’re low and you’ll have issues when approaching bumps and will definitely scrape the front lip. However, I’ve never had an issue getting over even the largest of bumps.

I was also blown away by the sound system. I’d chosen one that was well optioned, but even then, I didn’t expect the quality to be this high. It’s such a well-made car that if it were bigger, I’d have no problem sleeping in it.

What are some of the downsides?

If it’s your only car and you have a growing family, they may end up not liking you much, as it’s quite small. Its size is literally in the name. It’s a car that should serve as a second or third car for a family.

Since most people drive alone in their car, it’s a perfect point A to B car for a single person or even a freshly-in-love couple. It’s so small that you’re always intimate with the passenger and you can simply reach out to them. For a growing family however, it’s a bad idea.