Emotions as families identify victims of Gikomba fire at chiromo

K24 Tv June 29, 2018
Naivasha Tragedy
Miiri ya akenya bara barakuirire Mutinone jwa barabara kura Naivasha igeeta na mbere kwonanua kiri family cioo ruari mortuary Ya Chiromo Kuu Nairobi.

A sombre mood engulfed the Chiromo Mortuary as friends and families of victims of Thursday’s fire at Gikomba market streamed in to identify their bodies.

This as Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki visited survivors of the tragedy at the Kenyatta National Hospital and assured them that the government will take care of the medical bills.

Families will now undergo DNA sampling to help in identifying the bodies before undergoing postmortem.

