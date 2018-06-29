English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Emotions as families identify victims of Gikomba fire at chiromo
A sombre mood engulfed the Chiromo Mortuary as friends and families of victims of Thursday’s fire at Gikomba market streamed in to identify their bodies.
This as Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki visited survivors of the tragedy at the Kenyatta National Hospital and assured them that the government will take care of the medical bills.
Families will now undergo DNA sampling to help in identifying the bodies before undergoing postmortem.