Taxpayers in last minute rush ahead of 30th June, deadline

K24 Tv June 29, 2018
Desperate taxpayers were Friday thronging Kenya Revenue Authority offices in a last minute rush to file their tax returns ahead of the expiry of the 30th June deadline Saturday.

Long ques characterized KRA offices in Nairobi, Mombasa and Eldoret as taxpayers struggled to comply to avoid the hefty penalties for defaulters.

By mid-day Friday at least 2.5 million taxpayers had filed their 2017 income tax returns on the Itax platform, with KRA processing between 50,000 to 60,000 returns.

