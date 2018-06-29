3 injured after supporters of Cs Achesa, Sen. Malala clash

3 people have this evening been injured after rival supporters of Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Achesa and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala clashed in Mayoni ward, Matungu in Mumias, Kakamega county.

According to police the three were treated at the Matungu sub-county hospital with Mumias DCIO opening investigations into the mater.

The Cabinet Secretary who had earlier attended a function with his tourism counterpart in Nairobi was however not at the scene during the incident and was confirmed to have landed at the Kisumu International Airport moments before 7pm enroute to Kakamega.

Senator Malala who has filed a complaint with the police claims he received intelligence reports that the CS had allegedly sponsored youths to attack his convoy further claiming to have recordings of the conversation.