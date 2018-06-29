English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

National Police Service new choppers to enhance surveilance

K24 Tv June 29, 2018
2,514 Less than a minute

The National Police Service has acquired three new helicopters in a bid to enhance the capabilities of the police air wing and build the capacity of the police to respond to crime.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi presided over an inspection of the new choppers which were procured at an estimated cost of 3 billion shillings among an assortment of other equipment.
Matiangi put on notice leaders from Turkana county who have been inciting residents to block vehicles transporting crude oil from the Tullow Oil fields to Mombasa.

