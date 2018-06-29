English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gikomba fire death toll rises to 16 after a child dies at KNH

K24 Tv June 29, 2018
The death toll in Thursday’s fire at the Gikomba open air market has risen to 16 after one of the children admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital succumbed to her injuries.

Eight other patients are still admitted at the intensive care unit in critical condition even as Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i assured that police have launched investigations into the incident and anybody found culpable will be prosecuted.

Matiang’i spoke as traders began to pick up the pieces amid suspicions over the cause of the fire.

