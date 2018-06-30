Entertainment and LifestyleFeaturesPeople Daily

Nonsizi Agnes – music publicist and TV presenter

Elly Gitau June 30, 2018
2,440 1 minute read

What is your latest gadget?

I recently purchased a Tecno Camon CX smartphone and I like it. I was on iOS before, but I like the android even more.

What would you choose between an expensive mobile phone and a nice camera?

Mmmh… This is a tricky question because to me, good images are life. But for now an expensive phone will do. Actually, an expensive phone with a nice camera would be the perfect purchase.

So, why would you prefer an android phone to an iPhone?

Since I started using the Tecno Camon CX, I realised android phones are user friendly. They have an easy operating mode as compared to iPhones. I am now a convert!

What gadget do you use mostly at home and why?

That has to be my phone. A huge chunk of my work involves a lot of online engagement and communication and nothing else comes through like the phone.

Which app do you mostly use on your phone?

The Notebook. I note my to-do list for the day there and tick as I get things done and I do love taking notes. I take notes everywhere, so the Notebook tops the list of my most used phone applications.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I would be a radio; I am a sanguine! I am optimistic or positive, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation and talking is a part of me.

What is the worst gadget you have ever had and why?

I once owned a Samsung flip phone, whose screen and network signal kept going off. The battery life was also too short. Let’s just say it was so frustrating. I used to get so angry!

What is that one gadget you cannot stay without and why?

I cannot stay without my phone. As a music publicist, I spend a lot of time communicating to people, be it the artistes, media and producers, among others. And that is where the phone comes in handy.

Show More

Related Articles

June 30, 2018
2,560

Zip lining emprise that never was

June 30, 2018
2,635

Mombasa residents in mad dash to file tax returns

June 30, 2018
2,537

Tuyisenge goal peps Gor in Kisumu SPL tie

June 30, 2018
2,592

The other side of fame – life of a showbiz celebrity seems like a fantasy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker