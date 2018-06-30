Nonsizi Agnes – music publicist and TV presenter

What is your latest gadget?

I recently purchased a Tecno Camon CX smartphone and I like it. I was on iOS before, but I like the android even more.

What would you choose between an expensive mobile phone and a nice camera?

Mmmh… This is a tricky question because to me, good images are life. But for now an expensive phone will do. Actually, an expensive phone with a nice camera would be the perfect purchase.

So, why would you prefer an android phone to an iPhone?

Since I started using the Tecno Camon CX, I realised android phones are user friendly. They have an easy operating mode as compared to iPhones. I am now a convert!

What gadget do you use mostly at home and why?

That has to be my phone. A huge chunk of my work involves a lot of online engagement and communication and nothing else comes through like the phone.

Which app do you mostly use on your phone?

The Notebook. I note my to-do list for the day there and tick as I get things done and I do love taking notes. I take notes everywhere, so the Notebook tops the list of my most used phone applications.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I would be a radio; I am a sanguine! I am optimistic or positive, especially in an apparently bad or difficult situation and talking is a part of me.

What is the worst gadget you have ever had and why?

I once owned a Samsung flip phone, whose screen and network signal kept going off. The battery life was also too short. Let’s just say it was so frustrating. I used to get so angry!

What is that one gadget you cannot stay without and why?

I cannot stay without my phone. As a music publicist, I spend a lot of time communicating to people, be it the artistes, media and producers, among others. And that is where the phone comes in handy.