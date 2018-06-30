Lewa Marathon – 18th edition

PERPETUA ADOYO

This event brings participants and spectators from all over the globe to compete in an internationally acclaimed event.

The 18th edition of Lewa Marathon will go down this Saturday, June 30 at the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy with its participants running through one of Africa’s breathtaking terrain.

Although regarded as one of the toughest marathons in the world, runners of all abilities take part with proceeds channeled towards supporting the Tusk Trust that helps in community development and environmental educational programmes across Africa. The event will happen between 8am and 6am. Charges: Sh1,000 for adults and Sh500 for children.

JW CIRCUIT PARTY

This Saturday, June 30, whisky brand Johnnie Walker will present the JW Circuit Party that will take place at the GP Karting in Lang’ata. Bring your friends and experience Austrian F1 with singer Nameless and the Johnnie Walker crew. The free-to-enter event will run from 6pm to 12am. Sat/Sunday

TOTAL MOTORSHOW

The Total Motorshow is back! The annual motoring event will be exhibiting automotive ranging from motorcycles, sports cars and trucks. It will be a three-day affair with other exhibitors like financial institutions, insurance companies and auto related companies.

It will be going down from Friday to Sunday (July 29 to 30) at the Kenya International Convention Center (KICC) form 9am to 6pm. Entry is Sh200 for adults and Sh50 for children.

SWAHILI FASHION WEEK

Swahili Fashion Week and Awards is an event that provides a platform for designers from Kiswahili-speaking countries to showcase their designs including fashion and accessories.

The event will be held this Saturday, June 30 at Intercontinental Hotel, Nairobi from 7:30pm to 10:30pm. This event also allows the designers and fashion enthusiasts to network and expound their creativity. Entry is Sh2,000 in advance and Sh3,000 at the gate.

INTERNATIONAL REGGAE DAY

July 1 is recognised as International Reggae Day. This Sunday, July 1, reggae lovers can celebrate the family fun day at Distant Relatives Ecolodge and Backpackers in Kilifi from 1pm to 6pm.

There will be live performances from Binti Afrika (Queen of Swahili Dub), Nanda Saba and Ajabu. Charges are Sh300. Sunday

MK DRIVE NAMANGA

The Motor Kenya Drive will be having its 9th edition this Saturday, June 30, with a drive from Nairobi to Namanga, Kenya-Tanzania boarder. The event brings together car enthusiasts who appreciate long scenic drives around East Africa. It also aims to facilitate seeing more of Africa.

The meeting venue will be MK Car Wash in Kilimani at 8am for a 9am departure. Car registration is Sh500 and buffet meal at Namanga Hotel at Sh800. – Saturday