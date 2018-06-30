Meru feels the thrill

David Wonder, MC Alemba, DJ Deff, DJ Pierra, DJ Euphoric, DJ Joe Mfalme, King Kaka, Njugush, Nyashinski, Mercy Masika, Wahu, Bahati, Karimi Bruno and GMX The Baite lit up Meru town last weekend during the Safaricom Twaweza Live concert at Kinoru Stadium.

Over 12,000 music fans turned up for the show, following a 10-day activation in the Mount Kenya and North Eastern regions.

Roadshow caravans, a free medical camp, campus takeovers, great device offers, Digifarm farmers’ engagement forum and talent search activities, among other activities, preceded the concert. The concert started from 6pm till late.

The Twaweza Live series that kicked off in Eldoret, will now head to Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos and culminate in a mega show in Nairobi.