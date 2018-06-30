Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Meru feels the thrill

Elly Gitau June 30, 2018
2,439 Less than a minute
Singer Wahu Kagwi delivers an emotional performance. Photo/JOHN OCHIENG

David Wonder, MC Alemba, DJ Deff, DJ Pierra, DJ Euphoric, DJ Joe Mfalme, King Kaka, Njugush, Nyashinski, Mercy Masika, Wahu, Bahati, Karimi Bruno and GMX The Baite lit up Meru town last weekend during the Safaricom Twaweza Live concert at Kinoru Stadium.

Over 12,000 music fans turned up for the show, following a 10-day activation in the Mount Kenya and North Eastern regions.

Roadshow caravans, a free medical camp, campus takeovers, great device offers, Digifarm farmers’ engagement forum and talent search activities, among other activities, preceded the concert. The concert started from 6pm till late.

The Twaweza Live series that kicked off in Eldoret, will now head to Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos and culminate in a mega show in Nairobi.

Show More

Related Articles

June 30, 2018
2,462

Zip lining emprise that never was

June 30, 2018
2,485

Mombasa residents in mad dash to file tax returns

June 30, 2018
2,457

Tuyisenge goal peps Gor in Kisumu SPL tie

June 30, 2018
2,478

The other side of fame – life of a showbiz celebrity seems like a fantasy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker