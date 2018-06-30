Groove Awards win gives me spirit to work harder, Guardian Angel.

After winning this year’s Groove Awards’ most coveted Artiste of the Year award, dancehall maverick, Guardian Angel, has no room for rest or a chance to take it easy. Rather, the Amazing Grace hit maker has his focus set on making bigger strides in the music world.

Speaking exclusively to PD Wikendi, the singer said he would use his Groove Award win to inspire street kids through his various initiatives. This is at the backdrop of releasing his new jam titled Hadithi.

“The win was timely, especially at this time of my career, and I thank God for it. After celebrating with my team and close friends, we won’t relax, but rather, get back to put in some more work,” he said.

He added that he’s already got plans on releasing more music this year, with a lineup of collaborations with various artistes from across the continent on the offing.