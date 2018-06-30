Sugar belt leaders okay State millers privatisation

CS Kiunjuri announces decision after high-level meeting with key stakeholders, paving way for commission to appoint transaction advisers, scout for investors

The long-awaited push to revive the local sugar industry has been given new impetus after leaders from the cane belt region agreed to privatise State-run millers currently reeling in massive debts and mismanagement.

The landmark decision was reached Friday following a high-level stakeholders’ consultative meeting involving governors, senators, MPs and Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Kiunjuri said National and County governments as well as the Privatisation Commission would spearhead development of a roadmap to revitalise the State-owned sugar companies.

“It will include identification of transaction advisors as well as strategic partners,” he said. Strategic partners will be expected to inject capital to cushion millers against cash flow crunch to revive their operations

Plans to privatise the firms had received a major push last year after High Court judge Edward Muriithi ruled that an application by county governments to stop the privatisation was premature.

“Accordingly as the mechanisms for alternative dispute resolutions between the national and county governments as ordained by the Constitution have not been exhausted, I find that the proceedings before the court are premature,” read the ruling in part.

The ruling stated that the court could not be asked to resolve the dispute,adding that it would be usurping the prior jurisdiction of the organs of the Intergovernmental Relations Act, through which the governments shall make every reasonable effort to settle the dispute.

Industry stakeholders also agreed to appoint a task force to review the legal and regulatory framework as well as come up with measures to cure sugar poaching.

Cane poaching has frustrated some millers and pushed others on the brink of shutdown. Millers have been blaming the prevailing cane shortage on unrelenting cane poaching to rivalry in the sector.

At the same, Kiunjuri announced a Sugar Development Levy would be reintroduced to facilitate cane research and infrastructure development.

He said sugar importations will be restricted to the provisions of the Comesa Free Trade Agreement.

The announcement comes in the wake of a controversy over the importation of one billion kilogrammes of sugar amid claims that some of it was contaminated with heavy metals.

These imports have caused panic among local leaders, trade unions and farmer organisations that fear the collapse of the sector would trigger a serious economic crisis since sugarcane farming is the economic mainstay of western Kenya.

Kenya produces about 520,000 tonnes of sugar against an annual consumption of 740,000 tonnes, leaving a gap of 220,000 tonnes which is filled through imports.

Kiunjuri exuded confidence that the new measures will greatly boost the sugar industry, sentiments that were echoed by Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who has now asked cane farmers to start tilling their land assuring the government will provide market for their produce.

“For the first time there will be order…we have the goodwill to implement the measures. Our cane farmers should start tilling their land as soon as tomorrow,” he said.

National and county governments have also promised to intervene in the revival of Mumias Sugar Company that has been on its knees over debt and poor management.

Early this year, Deputy President William Ruto said the government is ready to surrender its stake in five sugar factories as a measure to streamline the management of the sector.