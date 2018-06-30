Unlikely outcomes

We are halfway through the World Cup, with the group stages having concluded this week. Going into this tournament, no one could have predicted the results of any of the group stage matches.

Uruguay struggled with Egypt, but put Russia away without any difficulty. Portugal and Spain slugged it out to a nail-biting 3-3 draw, and Spain only managed to advance on a late goal in the game against Iran. It would have been the second time in a row that they failed to advance.

France, widely regarded as a strong contender this time, had a hard time with Australia, and only barely managed to eke out a draw against Denmark. Many fans had high hopes for Iceland, but despite playing Argentina to a draw, they took a beating from Nigeria and Croatia.

Argentina is not looking good, Messi seems messy – that missed penalty will follow him to the grave. And who could have foreseen Croatia demolishing all comers left and right? Dark horse, anyone?

There are still people out there who will tell you with a straight face that the smart money is on Brazil. Tell them to have their heads checked. The Brazilians are not looking good at all either.

Group F has to be the most shocking of all – the Mexicans defeat the Germans in their opening game, then smash South Korea, then lose 3-0 to Sweden who had previously beaten South Korea, then South Korea, despite already being eliminated, destroys defending champions Germany, and knocks them out of the running.

Anybody who puts down bets on the least likely outcomes will probably be a millionaire by the end of this Cup. Let’s sit tight for the rest of the ride.

That not being the only thing making headlines, we’ve lately read a lot on how pressures of fame can extinguish even the brightest stars. The price of fame can be too high, such as when it leads to depression. We looked at this aspect in our main feature. Till next week!