Germany sift through wreckage of World Cup debacle

World Cup holders Germany return home on Thursday desperately looking for answers following their historic exit, with head coach Joachim Loew set to suffer the consequences of a disastrous campaign.

In one of the competition’s biggest ever shocks, Germany failed to reach the knockout stage of a World Cup for the first time for 80 years, but it was the meek manner of their capitulation against South Korea in their final game that really stung.

“We all made mistakes,” admitted defender Mats Hummels after the stunning 2-0 defeat left them bottom of Group F and he meant the players, Loew and team director Oliver Bierhoff.

After 12 golden years in charge crowned by the 2014 World Cup win in Brazil, Loew is considering his future after getting his tactics so badly wrong and placing faith in former stars past their prime.

The sight of Mexico pouring through a porous German midfield during the first half of the defeat in the opener against Mexico was the clearest example. Hardly anyone in the German setup leaves Russia with any credit.

Bierhoff, for example, is blamed for choosing the isolated base camp at Vatutinki, southwest of Moscow, which caused unhappiness among the players.“You didn’t get the feeling that we were playing at a World Cup,” was captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer’s damning appraisal.

Germany even had the shame of having to suspend two of their team officials for over-exuberant celebrations in front of Sweden manager Janne Andersson after the 2-1 win that appeared to have saved their skins.

After Italy in 1950, Brazil in 1966, France in 2002, Italy in 2010 and Spain in 2014, Germany join an infamous club of reigning champions knocked out in the group stage at the next World Cup.

“We’re all stunned we’re shocked,” said Thomas Mueller, the pillar of the 2014 team who seemed strangely unable to influence events this time.

Loew said he took responsibility for the failure, yet just 12 months ago he could do no wrong.

He won the 2017 Confederations Cup, the World Cup warmup, with an inexperienced squad and seemed to be ready to make a spirited defence of their global title.

Only last month, Loew signed a contract extension with the German Football Association (DFB) until 2022, but there are already calls for him to resign. -AFP