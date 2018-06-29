Kenyan clubs stare at relegation as compliance deadline looms

Charles Thuku @PeopleSports11

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) teams, which have not complied with the CAF club licensing rules, have until midnight tomorrow to do so or face relegation to the second-tier league.

June 30 deadline for submissions and no new documents and amendments will be admitted afterwards as the committee indexes all applications for review by the First Instance Body (FIB) for further review starting mid July to September 30.

During this period the FIB will also commission the inspection of training grounds of the applicants (clubs), their offices and stadia to host home matches and all these will be recorded on video.

All the 18 clubs competing in the top flight league will be evaluated on five criteria including Administration & Personnel, Club Infrastructure, Finance, Legal, and Sporting.

Clubs, which will score less than 50 per cent during the licence process, will be relegated to a lower division, while those who will score between 50 per cent and 69 percent will be issued a provisional licence.

Clubs scoring 70 per cent and above will be issued a full licence.

For a fortnight, between September 1 and 15, the FIB will meet the applicants to review the applications and explain their verdict, grant or deny licences and issue the applicants the written decision of their verdicts.

There will be an Appeals Committee in place to receive complaints from unsuccessful applicants for the license. The applicants will have a 15-day window, between September 15 and 30 to write to the committee setting out reasons for appeal.

The Appeals Body will between October 1 and 25 meet to review the appeal and issue the verdict to grant or decline applications and inform the FKF in writing of the same between October 25 and November 5.

Yesterday, AFC Leopards patron Johnson Sakaja and secretary Oscar Igaida announced that the club was fully-compliant as they unveiled two new players Said Tsuma and Nigerian Alex Orotomal.