Simbas assistant coach Roulston quits in dramatic fashion

Drama at Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) seems far from over, the latest being Simbas (Kenya 15s) assistant coach Murray Roulston hijacking the team naming event to announce his resignation yesterday.

The event was meant to name Simbas team for the Africa Gold Cup match against Tunisia at RFUEA grounds tomorrow but a disappointed Roulston disclosed his displeasure with the union and quit in the presence KRU director of rugby Thomas Odundo and team manager Wangila Simiyu.

Immediately after his boss, head coach Ian Snook, finalised the squad naming for the tie, which will also act as a 2019 World Cup qualifier, Roulston grabbed the microphone and expressed his dissatisfaction with KRU over what he termed unkept promises.

“Many issues, late payments, not just myself but also the players, the technical and management team. Snook and myself haven’t been paid. We have been promised so many things. We work but no payment yet we have been here nearly 90 days. There is just issue after issue,” lamented Roulston.

He added: “We thought things were better before we left New Zealand but we got to the airport in Auckland and Snook’s ticket was null and void to travel from Auckland to Nairobi.

You would think the union would learn from the sevens saga and get their acts together, it’s very disappointing. We have made a lot of sacrifices to be here, the players have made everything we can possibly ask of them under the circumstances unfortunately it has come to this,” he added.

KRU is yet to issue an official statement on the matter but the move is likely to add fuel to the raging fire at the union which is already dealing with a revolt from Sevens players following a decision to sack head coach Innocent Simiyu—who was reinstated on Monday—following the Brand Kenya debacle in Paris early this month.

It is also likely to distablise the Simbas team as they are in the race to qualify for the World Cup via the six-team African Gold Cup where all the attention is needed.

Snook—if he stays—will now be forced to work with local coaches Dominique Habimana and Charles Ngovi for the rest of Kenya’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, Snook has made three changes to the squad that beat Morocco 28-24 in Casablanca last weekend with injured backrower Philip Ikambili and centre Leo seje replaced by Martin Owila and Xavier Kipng’etich repetitively.

The third change will see Homeboyz flanker Dalmus Chituyi return to the squad after a three-year absence. Zimbabwe arrived in the country on Wednesday and both teams will conduct a captains run at the RFUEA grounds this evening.