Road To Masters moves to Nyali, Ruiru hosts London golf

Harrison Kivisu and Sandra Wekesa @Peoplesport11

KCB Road To The Masters series heads to the Nyali Golf and Country Club at Mombasa’s mainland north for the fourth and penultimate leg which brings together over 150 coast golfers and guest players tomorrow.

The event will be used as a yardstick to ascertain the penultimate six qualifiers of the forthcoming KCB Karen Masters which makes its debut on the prestigious Sunshine Tour next month on its second edition.

Among the players expected to gun for the six coast slots are Gurbux Singh, who is the KGU Coast representative, and fast -rising Zafir Din. The Road To The Masters has attracted a good turn out with home golfers tussling for Pro-am slots up for grabs.

Christopher Kiai won the opening round of the KCB Road To The Masters at Ruiru Sports Club to lead the first batch of six to Karen Masters pro-am qualification with Christopher Young clinching the second round at Limuru.

Japheth Kiprono, playing off handicap 20, was the victor at Eldoret Club to lead six other qualifiers from North Rift region to the Karen Masters pro-am.

Nairobi players have a chance of seeking Karen Masters slots during the last phase of the series early next month.

Meanwhile, Ruiru Sports Club will host the inaugural London Golf tournament, which is supported by golfers and professionals from Nyandarua County.

A total of 185 golfers have been drawn for the tournament to symbolise plush highlands associated with the county.

“It’s one of its kind and it is promising a refreshing treat for golfers with an enhanced category of prizes,” said Ruiru Golf captain Peter Mwaura.

Golfers drawn from clubs across the country as well as Nyandarua are set to take part in the tournament which has been convened by the club’s former captain and current secretary Antony Kamau.

A number of senior officials including Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Wahome Ndegwa will also grace the occasion.

This is the latest series of big games which have been hosted at the club including last weekend’s Annual Accountants Golf where Willy Kagicha took top honours.