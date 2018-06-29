Yesterday’s tragedy must incite decisive action

The horror tale of deaths, trauma, exasperation, tears and massive financial losses that come with Gikomba infernos has been told far too many times. The latest was early yesterday with horrific death toll of 15 with injuries, perhaps, running into hundreds.

Tragically, and this is the bitterest part of it, we may not have seen the last of these “mysterious” late night or pre-dawn fires, invariably described as fierce and fast-spreading.

Gikomba is not just another open air market; it’s the pre-eminent player within the region’s informal trade layout with the indelible signature of the weight of self-employment to tens of thousands and an economic lifeline to approximated 70,000 directly.

These are based at the sprawling market and hundreds of thousands of others engaged in the vast and expansive value chain, inclusive of transporters, customs agents stretching all the way from the port of Mombasa to the DRC.

It is the primary destination of huge percentage of the 100,000 tonnes of second-hand clothing, footwear, bedding and myriad other fabrics delivered annually in more than 4,000 containers.

It commands hundreds of millions in shilling in daily turnover. With unemployment put at around 40 per cent, even the smallest village market in Kenya today has hawkers whose income, besides selling vegetables, can be traced to Gikomba in the form of used apparels.

Unfortunately, well more than 40 years down the line, the market remains frozen in a time warp, romanticised as the place that can yield surprisingly sharp, even if used attire, shoes and upholstery.

Adjacent are timber yards that supply the construction sector, and where yesterday’s fire reportedly started. It is this rich, but rugged legacy that, once again, went up in smoke in a 2.30am inferno.

Like such past fires, the blaze ran its full course, killing, injuring and consuming millions of shillings in investment, which, in part, is a result of severe infrastructural constraints. But the most horrific part is claims that traders who hire hovels to sleep in within the expansive market may have bore the brunt of the inferno because they were reportedly locked in.

Space, dubiously and often contentiously dished out and suspiciously laid claim to, are among factors that stoke the high stakes and inevitable rivalry often blamed for fires understandably suspected to works of arsonists.

Fire engines and ambulances cannot access the infrastructural maze, rendering rescue operations and safeguarding property from tragedies such as fire clearly challenging.

Plans to create space for inter-link road has only served to complicate the space issues and deepened apprehensions and suspicions. What’s more, how this vast market is ran is hazy and lacks clear, accountable administrative structures.

When it rains, most of the open market turns into veritable mud field through which stakeholders must wade. Basic facilities, including running water and sanitation are virtually non-existent.

One can appreciate the traders’ fears when they contend that envisaged improvements or infrastructure additions, including permanent structures would not only displace some of them but also take too long. Such apprehensions must now be superceded by safety realities.

Against backdrop of persistent tragedies, space-related fears must now give way to imperatives for basic re-modeling that enhances access and provisions for quick intervention.

And as much as vast importation of the second hand clothing has stunted growth of local garment industry in the region and depressed cotton growth, Gikomba’s used clothes sector ensures that even the most deprived economically can afford a cloth on their back due to pocket-friendly prices.

But yesterday’s inferno must prompt clear and urgent action aimed at both upgrading and laying administrative structure incorporating mutually agreeable security and safety measures to mitigate the frequent tragedies. The deaths must not just be another set of statistics of Gikomba fires.