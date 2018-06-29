Chebukati hints at IEBC major reforms

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati yesterday revealed impending radical reforms at the poll agency to enhance efficiency and restore public trust in it.

The reforms include public vetting of all senior officials manning critical functions—ranging from Constituency Elections Coordinators (CECs) to senior directors.

“There is need to undertake public vetting of all staff manning critical functions, where stakeholders will be given an opportunity to raise concerns about our staff,” Chebukati (pictured) said during the opening of the post-election evaluation workshop in Mombasa.

He also said IEBC head offices would be relocated from Nairobi Central Business District after it acquires its own premises, adding that the move would prevent any loss of property in the event of picketing and save taxpayers’ cash in form of rent.

The event brings together poll officials from eight counties from Coast and Eastern regions.

Chebukati said the current organisational structure at the commission allows duplication of functions, “overlapping roles and a culture of silo-mentality besides lacking career progression paths.”

The structure, he said, has resulted in coordination and accountability challenges. He said institutional restructuring will be imperative.