We’ll empower all Kenyans, Ruto assures

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

The government is keen on ensuring empowering all Kenyans as outline outlined in the Jubilee manifesto, Deputy President William Ruto has said. He said Kenyans’ demands during the campaigns in 2017 must be fulfilled.

Speaking yesterday in Loiyangalani, Marsabit county during the opening of the annual Lake Turkana Cultural Festival, Ruto assured that Jubilee administration would address the challenges facing Kenyans.

“We want to empower every Kenyan. We also want to see a united country. Those are the prime areas of our focus,” he said, adding: “We must make sure we build bridges of friendship, brotherhood and unity.”

The DP said the tarmacking of the Laisamis—Loiyangalani road had already started, and more resources would be put in the project to open up the region for tourism. He said the local airstrip would also be modernised to ease movement of people and goods.

Ruto, however, urged parents to discard traditional practices that discourage them from taking children to school to align the region with economic development.

“As pastoral communities, you do not have an excuse to deny your children access to education. We have pumped enough money in the sector to ease the burden of education on parents,” he said.

The DP was accompanied by Marsabit Governor Mohamud Mohamed Ali and his Uasin Gishu counterpart Jackson Mandago, Senators Abubakar Godana (Marsabit), Enock Wambua (Kitui), Zawadi Fondo (Nominated), Boniface Kabaka (Machakos) and Wario Gorich Juma (Tana River).

Others included Women Representatives Safia Sheikh Adan (Marsabit) and Rehema Galgallo (Isiolo) and MPs Musa Arbelle (Laisamis), Dido Ali Rasso (Saku), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Hassan Oda Hulufo (Isiolo North), Abdi Koropu Tepo (Isiolo South), Abdikarim Osman Mohamed (Fafi), Qalicha Gufu (Moyale) and Naomi Wako (Eala). The leaders pledged to rally behind Ruto’s bid in 2022 General Election.